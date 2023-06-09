4 hours ago

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. marks the beginning of a new chapter for home appliances at Bespoke Life 2023, the company’s third annual showcase of the latest updates to its Bespoke line-up.

“Bespoke Life embodies Samsung’s commitment to making our homes and future more sustainable by reimagining the appliances we rely on every day,” said Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO, and Head of the DX (Device eXperience) Division at Samsung Electronics. “By introducing new and creative ways for users to ‘Bespoke’ their life, our latest products, and solutions empower anyone to enjoy a more sustainable, connected, and stylish lifestyle.”

Sustainable Life – Technologies That Make a Positive Impact

Samsung’s Bespoke Life concept was born out of the belief that home appliances are key to creating a more sustainable tomorrow. Accordingly, this year’s Bespoke event highlights Samsung’s efforts to further reduce carbon emissions across the entire product lifecycle.

From sourcing and production to distribution, usage, and recycling, Samsung is redesigning each stage of the product lifecycle to help reduce energy usage and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Examples of the company’s efforts to recycle more resources include operating a closed-loop recycling centre, incorporating bioplastic material from waste oil into Bespoke refrigerators’ storage baskets, and expanding its use of recycled fishing nets.

In addition to promoting reductions in carbon emissions and energy usage, Samsung continues to take an active role in tackling microplastic pollution. After developing a laundry cycle that reduces microfiber discharge by up to

54%, Samsung and Patagonia have teamed up once again to launch the Less Microfiber™ Filter. The Less Microfiber™ Filter is capable of capturing up to 98% of microfibers shed during laundry cycles. When used to wash two kilograms of laundry four times a week, the filter can help reduce up to 132 grams of microplastic discharge per person per year — an amount equivalent to approximately eight 500ml plastic bottles. The Less Microfiber™ Filter is now available in Korea and the U.K. and will roll out to other countries in Q3 of this year.

Connected Life – Paving the Way for Hyper-Connected Homes

To “Bespoke” one’s life is to optimise devices in ways that streamline and empower your routine. By strengthening connectivity across the line-up and expanding AI to more product categories, Samsung is paving the way for a new era of hyper-connected homes.

Combining Samsung’s latest SmartThings enhancements and AI technology, Bespoke products offer a seamlessly automated home experience — one in which devices learn users’ usage patterns and provide personalised automation based on their smart home configuration and lifestyle. To make it easy for consumers to enjoy those experiences, Samsung has announced that it is integrating Wi-Fi support into all new Bespoke appliances and will make connectivity a standard in all Samsung appliance line-ups in the coming years.

Stylish Life – Taking Personalised Design to the Next Level

The three million Bespoke refrigerators that have been sold worldwide since the line-up’s launch underline consumers’ resounding interest in appliances that offer more options and functionality than the old standards. Today, this rethinking of what appliances should offer users continues to define Bespoke design — a design approach that grows more dynamic and distinct each time it expands to a new product category.

As of this year, the Bespoke line-up now includes a total of 15 product categories available to consumers in 52 countries. Each expansion of the line-up presents an opportunity to cater to more lifestyles and needs.

The Bespoke 4-Door Flex™ is available for purchase in the colours Glam Pink and Glam White with Lavender in Samsung-authorized retail stores now.

Source: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd