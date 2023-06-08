Samsung Unveils Bespoke Life 2023: Innovating for Convenience and Sustainability

2 hours ago

Samsung's Bespoke Life 2023 event showcases the latest technologies that enhance convenience today while fostering a more sustainable future.

Discover how Samsung's expanded Bespoke line is transforming consumer lifestyles through durability, connectivity, and design.

Introduction:

Samsung Electronics has announced the beginning of a transformative era for home appliances at the Bespoke Life 2023 event.

This annual exhibition unveils the latest updates to Samsung's Bespoke line, emphasizing the company's commitment to enhancing users' lives through durability, connectivity, and design.

The event, broadcast globally on Samsung's official website and YouTube channel, offers a glimpse into the expanded Bespoke Life vision, which aims to revolutionize consumer lifestyles.

Embracing Sustainability and Simplicity:

The Bespoke Life concept was born out of the belief that home appliances hold the key to a sustainable future.

This year's Bespoke event focuses on Samsung's efforts to reduce carbon emissions across the entire product lifecycle.

Among the highlights is the introduction of the innovative Less Microfiber™ filter, which addresses the issue of microplastic pollution during laundry processes.

Samsung is redesigning every stage of the product lifecycle to minimize energy use and carbon dioxide emissions.

The company operates a closed-loop recycling center, incorporates bioplastic material from waste oil into refrigerator storage boxes, and expands the use of recycled fishing nets.

Additionally, Samsung has adopted eco-friendly packaging materials to replace plastic, prioritizing sustainability throughout the entire production and distribution process.

Enhancing Energy Efficiency and Tackling Microplastic Pollution:

To encourage sustainability during product use, Samsung is expanding services that promote energy-saving practices.

The new Bespoke appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, and air conditioners, feature an upgraded SmartThings AI Energy Mode.

This advanced energy-saving mode, soon to be available in 65 countries, not only reduces carbon emissions and energy use but also promotes a greener lifestyle.

Addressing the issue of microplastic pollution, Samsung has partnered with Patagonia to develop the Less Microfiber™ filter.

Compatible with both Samsung and competitor washing machines, this filter captures up to 98% of microfibers emitted during laundry cycles.

By using this filter, individuals can reduce up to 132 grams of microplastics per person annually, equivalent to approximately eight 500ml plastic bottles.

Building Hyper-Connected Homes:

Samsung aims to optimize Bespoke devices to simplify and empower daily routines, transforming homes into hyper-connected spaces.

By leveraging the latest advancements in Samsung SmartThings and AI technology, Bespoke products provide a seamless home automation experience.

These devices learn users' habits and create personalized automations tailored to their lifestyles.

Samsung plans to integrate Wi-Fi support into all new Bespoke devices, enabling connectivity across all Samsung product lines in the future.

Introducing the Powerful Bespoke Jet AI:

Samsung has also unveiled the Bespoke Jet AI, the world's most powerful and UL Verified AI vacuum cleaner.

With up to 280W of suction power and a battery life of up to 100 minutes per charge, the Bespoke Jet AI ensures thorough cleaning throughout the home.

Its AI cleaning mode intelligently adjusts settings, such as suction power and brush speed, based on floor type, optimizing cleaning performance and efficiency.

The All-in-one Clean Station vacuum cleaner facilitates easy disposal of collected debris.

Expanding Bespoke to Meet Diverse Needs:

The Bespoke line has gained significant popularity worldwide, with three million Bespoke refrigerators sold since its launch.

This year, Bespoke equipment encompasses 15 product categories available in 52 countries, offering a wide range of options to suit diverse lifestyles and preferences.

Samsung is expanding its line of Bespoke refrigerators, including the Bespoke 4-Door Flex™ with Family Hub™+, as well as new side-by-side and top-mounted models.

These refrigerators feature a larger bezel-less touchscreen, offering enhanced multitasking features and convenience.

In addition, Samsung is introducing the Bespoke AI washer and dryer in Southeast Asia and launching its MyBespoke customization service in the United States.

MyBespoke allows users to create unique refrigerator panels using personal photos or original artwork, enabling them to personalize their kitchen aesthetics.

To further accentuate the bold design ethos of Bespoke, Samsung has collaborated with Italian creative studio TOILETPAPER to create limited-production Bespoke panels, to be showcased at Fuorisalone 2023.

Conclusion:

Samsung's Bespoke Life 2023 event highlights the company's commitment to creating a sustainable and connected future through innovative home appliances.

By focusing on durability, connectivity, and design, Samsung is transforming consumer lifestyles while prioritizing environmental responsibility.

The introduction of advanced technologies, such as the Less Microfiber™ filter and Bespoke Jet AI vacuum cleaner, demonstrates Samsung's dedication to providing convenience while addressing pressing environmental concerns.

With an expanding range of Bespoke products and customization options, Samsung aims to meet diverse consumer needs and shape the homes of the future.