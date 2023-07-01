Samsung Unveils Premium Benefits with its Latest TV Line: Neo QLED 98"

1 hour ago

Discover the cutting-edge features of Samsung's Neo QLED 98" TV, offering unparalleled viewing experiences.

With a promotion offering free gifts, Samsung's QLED and Neo QLED 4K TVs are raising the bar for high-end displays.

Introduction: Samsung, the renowned technology giant, is revolutionizing the world of televisions with its Neo QLED 98" TV.

Packed with premium features and innovative advancements, these televisions offer viewers an unmatched visual experience.

Samsung's QLED and Neo QLED 4K TVs are setting new standards in the industry, and now is the perfect time to benefit from their latest promotion, which includes exciting free gifts.

Unveiling the Gifted Experience: Samsung's promotion offers enticing gifts with the purchase of selected TV models. Here's what you can expect:



For every purchase of Samsung Q80C series TVs, you receive a free 49" Odyssey G95T monitor model.

For every purchase of Samsung QN90A series TVs, you receive a free 49" Odyssey G95A monitor model.

For every purchase of Samsung Q80C series TVs, you receive a 49" Odyssey G95A monitor model along with a Galaxy S22 smartphone as an additional gift.

Immerse Yourself in the Power of 4K Images:

The Samsung Neo QLED 98" TV redefines the concept of visual excellence. With its sleek and stylish design, this television boasts a magnificent 248 cm screen.

Advanced technology and the Eye Comfort mode allow for breathtaking picture quality. Through automatic color brightness adjustment, viewers can enjoy fantastic picture experiences.

The Neo QLED series showcases groundbreaking technology that delivers deep blacks, pure whites, and a wide range of colors, thanks to advanced self-illuminating pixels powered by Quantum Dot technology.

Sleek Design for Every Interior:

With its minimalist design and slim profile, the Samsung Neo QLED 98" TV effortlessly blends into any interior.

It provides a premium viewing experience on an impressive 98" screen, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of any space.

Enhancements in the Samsung TV Series:

The Samsung Neo QLED 98" TV comes equipped with the Neural Quantum Processor 4K, utilizing advanced artificial intelligence to enhance low-quality images and reveal incredible details.

This improvement raises the bar for the Samsung TV series, ensuring an immersive visual experience for users.

Dynamic Sound for Cinematic Delights:

To complement the stunning visuals, Samsung delivers rich and immersive sound through its 2023 TV lineup.

Featuring Dolby Atmos speaker technology, viewers are transported into the heart of the action. The sound seamlessly follows the on-screen action, heightening the overall cinematic experience.

Another noteworthy feature is Q-Symphony, a cutting-edge mode that fills your space with sound in perfect harmony, enveloping you in an auditory delight.

Seize the Fantastic Offer:

Don't miss the unique opportunity to receive an Odyssey Gaming monitor as a gift when you purchase a QLED or Neo QLED 4K TV.

In addition to discounts of up to 500 Euros, Samsung offers free shipping and assembly.

Hurry, as this promotion is valid from 22.06. until 16.06, or while supplies last for the included gifts and equipment.

Conclusion:

Samsung's Neo QLED 98" TV sets a new benchmark for visual excellence, with its innovative features and stunning design.

The ongoing promotion presents an exciting opportunity to enhance your entertainment experience with free gifts and attractive discounts. \

Explore the world of premium television with Samsung and elevate your viewing pleasures to new heights.