19 minutes ago

Turkish Süper Lig club Samsunspor has shown interest in signing Ghanaian international attacking midfielder Kingsley Schindler during this summer transfer window.

The former FC Köln player, who rejected a contract extension at the German club, could be set to leave the RheinEnergieStadion ahead of the upcoming season.

Sources indicate that Samsunspor has initiated talks to pursue Schindler and may secure his signature on a free transfer with a lucrative personal terms agreement.

However, FC Köln manager Steffen Baumgart has expressed his desire to retain the services of the 29-year-old as he remains a part of his plans for the 2023/24 campaign.

"We don't close doors," stated the German tactician in reference to the Ghanaian midfielder when speaking to Express.de. "An agreement is still possible, we're not closing any doors."

Kingsley Schindler, who was born in Hamburg, Germany, but represents Ghana internationally after switching allegiances, has earned one cap for the Ghana national team.

The upcoming weeks will shed more light on his future and whether a move to Samsunspor or a continuation with FC Köln awaits him for the upcoming season.