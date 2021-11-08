3 hours ago

Attram De Visser Academy player Samuel Abbey Ashie-Quaye is in Switzerland as he nears a move to the Swiss giants with a contract in the offing.

The player arrived in the European nation with his representative as they try to conclude the necessary details for the transfer of the youngster.

If all goes to plans he is expected to sign a long term contract with the Swiss side which has been a good career grounds for African players in the past.

The versatile player was very impressive for Great Olympics last season in the Ghana Premier League as he helped Accra Great Olympics to a sixth place finish.

He was not registered by Great Olympics as there was on loan from Attram De Visser Academy last season but the wonder club failed to reach an agreement with an agreement with the Premier League side despite the player's insistence he wanted to join them.

Ahie Quaye was a member of the Black Satellites team that won the 2021 African Youth Championship in Mauritania earlier this year.

He was handed a Black Stars call up for the World Cup qualifiers in August but did not make the squad.