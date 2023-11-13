3 hours ago

Samuel Aboabire and Alhaji Abu-Hassan Mahamadu have been elected onto the GFA Executive Council.

Samuel Aboabire, Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association and Abu-Hassan Mahamadu, Chairman of the Northern Regional Football Association polled 6 votes each to beat their competitors for the two remaining slots on the Executive Council. Linford Asamoah Boadu and Alhaji Salifu Zida received four votes each in the election.

The addition of the two Regional Chairmen, Samuel Aboabire and Alhaji Abu-Hassan Mahamadu will complete the 12 membership of the GFA Executive Council in accordance with Article 37(1) of the GFA Statutes 2019.

The Executive Council is constituted as follows: