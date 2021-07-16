34 minutes ago

Head coach for Ghana Premier League winners, Samuel Boadu has revealed he has an ambission to coach the Black Stars, expressing optimism that his dream shall come to pass.

Boadu sound's confident in the forward match of his career after successfully ending Accra Hearts of Oak’s 12 years trophy drought.

The young gaffer who has risen to the top of the coaching list in Ghana is confident of becoming the head coach for Ghana’s senior national team one day.

According to him, no coaching role is bigger than his abilities and has the confidence of becoming a successful Black Stars coach in years to come.

“It’s my ambition to coach the Black Stars in the future”, the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League winning coach, Samuel Boadu told 3SPORTS in an interview.

Boadu also stated that there is no job bigger than him and unless he says he’s not ready or he says he can’t do it.

“There’s no job bigger than me unless I say cannot do it, I will. Mark it somewhere”, he added.

The young gaffer won the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League title for the Phobians who last won a trophy in 2009 and will play in the 2021-22 CAF Champions League competition.

He has already being crowned as the Best Coach of the season by the Ghana Football Awards.