6 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko is set to welcome forward Samuel Boateng back to the team after his loan spell with FC Samartex.

The 25-year-old joined Samartex on loan from the Porcupine Warriors in January and made a significant impact during his time with the Timber Boys, featuring in 18 matches as they secured their position in the topflight.

In an official statement, Samartex expressed their gratitude to Samuel Boateng for his dedication and contributions to the team's success.

They acknowledged his valuable presence as a forward and wished him well as he continues his football journey.

"SC Samartex 1996 wishes to thank Samuel Boateng for his incredible dedication and love as our forward during the second round of the season. We appreciate his priceless contributions to our team's success and wish him the best as he continues his career," wrote Samartex confirming his departure.

Boateng will now make his return to Kumasi, aiming to secure a spot in Asante Kotoko's first team.

With his experience gained during the loan spell, he will be eager to showcase his skills and contribute to the success of the former champions.