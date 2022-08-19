1 hour ago

President of the Cameroon Football Federation and Qatar Legacy Ambassador Samuel Eto’o arrived in Ghana Thursday night to engage with the Football Association, supporters and the media ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament. Etoo was in the company of the Supreme Committee and Legacy delegation. The team visited Cameroon and Senegal for a similar exercise before arriving in Ghana.

This fan tour presents an opportunity to engage the passionate, vibrant African fans, who have been steadfast in their support of Qatar and celebrate the uniqueness of the First Arab World Cup.

Samuel Eto’o is a well-known, well respected continental hero and a former player, his presence celebrates Africa, African teams and their fans and creates a narrative linking Africa to the tournament and Qatar as host.

For many teams and fans it is the first time they will have played in Qatar, therefore we seek to relay information about the country and the unique experience they will have during the tournament.

Local fans and media representatives will be able to get the most up-to-date information about unique Qatar 2022 hosting concept, tournament readiness, accommodation, Hayya (fan ID), fan-experience and other relevant topics.

The African legend is expected in Accra on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Whiles in Ghana, Samuel Etoo and the Supreme Committee delegation will call on the President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku on Friday, August 19 in Accra to discuss issues of mutual benefit.

The former Inter Milan and Barcelona forward will be on the Morning show of Peace FM with Kwame Sefa Kayi - hold some fan engagements programs and media activities at TV3 and Joy FM as part of the build up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.