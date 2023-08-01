3 hours ago

Former Ghanaian defender Samuel Inkoom has offered valuable advice to football legends contemplating their post-retirement careers.

In an interview with 3 Sports, the Hearts of Oak right-back expressed his belief that not every retired footballer is cut out for coaching and urged players to consider exploring other avenues beyond coaching.

"It is not every player who played football who can be a coach," he said.

"There are a lot of things in football that players can also do apart from coaching. It is not always that when you are a legend you are supposed to be a coach. No. you can do scouting, you can also learn player management and stuff.

Inkoom highlighted that success on the field does not automatically translate to success as a coach.

Coaching requires a distinct skill set and a different understanding of the game from a strategic perspective.

While some former players may excel as coaches, others may find better opportunities and fulfillment in other roles within the football industry.

The former Basel player suggested that scouting and player management are two potential career paths that ex-players can consider after hanging up their boots.

Scouting involves identifying and evaluating talent, a task that benefits greatly from the insights and experience of former footballers.

On the other hand, player management involves representing and guiding players in their careers, drawing on the knowledge and empathy that comes from having been a professional player.

Inkoom's advice serves as a reminder that the footballing world offers a diverse range of opportunities beyond coaching.

Each player's unique strengths and interests can guide them to roles that align better with their post-playing career aspirations.

By encouraging football legends to explore alternative avenues, Inkoom is advocating for a more inclusive and diverse landscape in the world of football beyond the pitch.