2 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak endured a difficult 2022/23 season, which saw the club narrowly avoiding relegation.

In light of their performance in the Ghana Premier League, veteran defender Samuel Inkoom has issued a sincere apology to the entire supporter base of the club.

Inkoom, who joined Hearts of Oak two seasons ago, has been a crucial figure in the squad, providing leadership and experience to the team.

He made 23 appearances across all competitions last season, including 22 in the league and one in the league cup. However, it was a season of disappointment as he missed a penalty against Dreams FC, resulting in the team's eviction from the FA Cup for the first time in two seasons.

The poor and embarrassing performance of the playing squad throughout the season led to Hearts of Oak finishing in 12th position with 46 points.

In an interview, the former FC Basel star acknowledged that the team did not meet expectations and expressed his remorse to the fans. He appealed for their patience and assured them that the team is determined to improve significantly moving forward.

"I will just say that the playing squad didn't do what we were supposed to do to make the fans happy, and that is why every fan is disappointed with us. They have every right," Inkoom told Citi Sports.

"I apologize on behalf of the team. They should forgive us, but I want to remind them that the team belongs to them, whether they like it or not," he added.

As the new season approaches, Hearts of Oak is yet to commence preseason training, aiming to regroup and prepare for the upcoming 2023/24 football season.