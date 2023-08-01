3 hours ago

Hearts of Oak defender and former Black Stars right back, Samuel Inkoom, has revealed his post-retirement career ambitions.

In an interview with 3 Sports, Inkoom expressed a strong desire to venture into player management once he hangs up his boots.

"There are a lot of things in football that players can also do apart from coaching. It is not always that when you are a legend you are supposed to be a coach. No. you can do scouting, you can also learn player management and stuff.

"And this is what I want to do. I want to help the young ones when I go into player management because we have a bunch of potentials in Ghana but they need a good platform to also show their talent."

For Inkoom, player management represents an opportunity to nurture and support young talents, providing them with a platform to showcase their skills and reach their potential.

He believes that Ghana possesses a wealth of untapped talent, and he envisions playing a pivotal role in shaping the careers of budding football stars.

While Inkoom acknowledges that coaching is a common path for many retired footballers, he emphasizes that there are various other avenues in football that players can explore.

In his case, player management aligns with his passion for helping young players succeed in the sport.

By engaging in player management, Inkoom hopes to be a guiding force for aspiring footballers, offering mentorship, and aiding them in finding the right opportunities to showcase their talent.

For him, it's about providing the necessary support and creating a conducive environment for the growth of the next generation of Ghanaian football stars.

His vision is rooted in the belief that Ghanaian football has enormous potential, and by focusing on player management, he can contribute significantly to harnessing and nurturing that potential.

With his experience and knowledge of the game, Inkoom aims to be a driving force behind the success stories of future football talents in Ghana.

As he looks ahead to the next phase of his career, Samuel Inkoom's dedication to player management showcases his commitment to giving back to the sport that has brought him success and fulfillment throughout his footballing journey.