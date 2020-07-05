2 hours ago

Samuel Inkoom has been singing the praises of former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan as one of the best strikers he has ever seen.

The Ghanaian right back has likened the mercurial Asamoah Gyan to the legendary AC Milan, Chelsea and PSG striker and current Liberian President George Weah.

Gyan is Ghana's all time top-scorer with 51 goals in over a hundred caps

The duo played together at the African Cup of Nations in 2010 and also at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Gyan was the villain for most Ghanaians having missed a decisive penalty that would have sent the Black Stars to the semi finals of the World Cup but at the same time underlined his goal-scoring prowess to the world.

"I don’t know how to describe him,” Inkoom told Goal. “Gyan is one of the strikers who has great timing, he smells – he’s always smelling, like George Weah, he can smell where the ball will come, and he’s very good at finishing.

"As a striker he has everything; he has the skill, he can pass, he can dribble, he has good technique, he’s very good in the air,” the full-back continued. “He has everything."

"For me, he’s phenomenal,” Inkoom continued. "He’s the African player who has the most goals at the World Cup – six – so Gyan always wants to prove a point and to die for his country.

"Gyan is very talented striker, very gifted."

Asamoah Gyan,34, is Ghana's most capped player and is a veteran of three World Cups in 2006,2010 and 2014.

The 34 year old is the highest scoring African player at the World Cup having scored seven goals.

Gyan has played at seven African Cup of Nations tournaments coming second twice in 2010 and 2015.