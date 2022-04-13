1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak defender, Samuel Inkoom says he is elated to have made a return to the Ghana Premier League with Accra Hearts of Oak.

The 31 year old defender made his debut for his new side Accra Hearts of Oak against his former side Asante Kotoko in their match day 24 clash.

The phobians lost by 1-0 to Asante Kotoko after a penalty was converted by Cameroonian striker Frank Mbella Etouga.

Hearts are now 6th on the league log with 16 points separating them from league leaders Asante Kotoko.

The former Kotoko defender who departed the Ghana Premier League in 2009 for FC Basel made a return with Hearts of Oak last week.

"I’m elated to join Accra Hearts of Oak. The journey began last Sunday when I made my debut in Kumasi and it was a great feeling.

“The results weren’t what we were expecting but we live to fight another day. Let’s all help to make the Ghana Premier League a better one”, Inkoom posted on Twitter.

The phobians will next play against Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium.