1 hour ago

Former Ghanaian defender, Samuel Inkoom, advocates for the presence of senior players like Andre Ayew in the Black Stars to maintain team balance and provide guidance to younger players.

Despite criticism directed at Ayew following the Black Stars' recent struggles, including early exits from major tournaments, Inkoom emphasizes the invaluable role of experienced players in motivating and encouraging the younger members of the squad.

In an interview with GH One TV, Inkoom highlighted the significance of having a blend of experienced and young players within the team.

"The young ones cannot just come like that. You are supposed to have experienced ones inside the team that can motivate them and encourage them," he stated.

Contrary to calls for Ayew's removal from the team, Inkoom believes that senior players should remain to instill confidence in the younger generation.

"I don't think at the moment we have to kick Andre Ayew or maybe the senior players out of the team. They have to be in the team, give the young ones confidence, and say a lot of encouraging stuff," he added.

Inkoom and Ayew share a history of success with the Ghanaian national team, having been part of the U20 squad that clinched the FIFA U20 World Cup title in 2009.

Their experience and leadership qualities continue to be invaluable assets to the Black Stars.