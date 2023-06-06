2 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom has called upon his teammates to elevate their game, emphasizing that the club is no ordinary team.

The team has experienced consecutive defeats in recent matches in the Ghana Premier League, leading to various reactions and concerns.

In a post-match interview following the defeat to RTU, Inkoom passionately stated, "This team is not an ordinary team, so if you are not ready, don't come. It's about your career because if you take it lightly, you can jeopardize your career while playing for Hearts of Oak. Having played before and even traveled, I understand their expectations and the significance of the game. That's why I emphasize that this team holds deep traditions."

As the season nears its conclusion, Hearts of Oak's final match will be an away game against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park on Sunday, June 11th.

This presents a crucial opportunity for the players to rally together, showcase their true abilities, and strive for a positive ending to the campaign.

Inkoom's words serve as a reminder to the team of the weight and history associated with Accra Hearts of Oak.

As they prepare for their upcoming match, the players must heed his call to give their utmost dedication and ensure they honor the traditions and expectations of the revered club.