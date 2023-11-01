1 hour ago

Former Black Stars defender Samuel Inkoom has shared his ambition to return to his former club, Asante Kotoko, before he concludes his football career.

Currently unattached after leaving Hearts of Oak at the end of the previous season, the 34-year-old is preparing for life after playing through the launch of his football agency, the S-Inkoom Football Management Agency.

“I have always said that I will play for Kotoko again before I retire. It is my wish. I signed one year with Hearts and now the contract has ended. But I wish to play for Kotoko again before I quit the game,” he said on Fox FM.

However, before he retires, he hopes to fulfill one more wish by playing for Kotoko once again. Inkoom played a significant role for Asante Kotoko, contributing to their Ghana Premier League win in 2008.

His football journey also included stints with Swiss club FC Basel, where he secured two league titles and a Swiss Cup. Moreover, he was part of Ghana's victorious 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup-winning team with the Black Satellites.