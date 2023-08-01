2 hours ago

Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Inkoom, has offered valuable advice to aspiring footballers, emphasizing the importance of exercising caution and thoroughly understanding any contract they receive throughout their careers.

Inkoom, who enjoyed a successful career in Europe with notable clubs like FC Basel, including participation in prestigious tournaments like the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, has reflected on certain decisions he made independently during his career with regret.

He believes that seeking advice from knowledgeable advisers could have made a significant difference in his journey.

Speaking to 3 Sports, the seasoned footballer expressed his concern about decisions made without proper guidance, and he advised young players not to sign contracts they do not fully comprehend.

"There are decisions I took alone which would have been better if I had gotten an adviser to give their opinion because such decisions also cost me a lot," he told 3 Sports.

"But I will just advise them [footballers] that they shouldn't sign contracts they do not understand.

“So far as a team wants you, you can take about four days to read and understand the contract presented before signing."

“You shouldn't be in a rush because there are contracts that can make you cry after signing."

Inkoom shared his personal experiences, noting that some decisions he made without seeking advice had significant repercussions for his career.

His advice to aspiring footballers is to take their time and carefully read and understand any contract presented to them.

Rushing into signing contracts without full comprehension can lead to unfavorable outcomes and regrets later on.

Inkoom stressed that footballers should not be in a hurry to sign contracts, even if it means taking a few days to thoroughly go through the details and seek advice from experienced advisers.

Understanding the terms and conditions of a contract is crucial to protecting one's interests and ensuring a successful and rewarding career.

By sharing his own experiences and offering guidance, Samuel Inkoom aims to equip young footballers with the knowledge and awareness needed to make informed decisions throughout their football careers.

His advice serves as a valuable reminder for aspiring players to exercise caution and seek professional guidance when navigating the complexities of contracts in the football industry.