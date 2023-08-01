3 hours ago

Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Inkoom, has opened up about the sacrifices he made for his love for Ghana.

His dedication to the national team proved to be both a test of loyalty and a testament to his unwavering commitment on and off the field.

Inkoom's journey with the national team began during his time as a member of the Black Satellites team that clinched victory in the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2009.

“When I was coming, it was even difficult for me to make that decision. I had to choose between the national team and Dnipro while we were having league games to play. I also wanted Ghana to qualify for the Olympic Games as well. I was born in Ghana and I would never turn my back to where I came from so I choose Ghana,” he told 3Sports.

“After the assignment, I returned to my club and saw that they had signed three fullbacks in my position implying that I had no chance anymore,"

"It got to a time that I was made aware I wasn’t going to receive a one-month salary but I agreed because I cherished Ghana. If I was going to help Ghana qualify for the Olympic Games and lose one month’s salary, I would be okay but I didn’t know they were going to sign three fullbacks in my position,”

However, his loyalty to Ghana was put to the test when he had to choose between playing for the national team and fulfilling his obligations with his club, Dnipro, in the Ukrainian league.

Despite having league games to play with Dnipro, Inkoom chose Ghana and sacrificed an entire month's salary to represent his homeland.

His decision came with devastating consequences as he lost his position at Dnipro.

Upon returning to his club after the national team assignment, Inkoom discovered that three fullbacks had been signed in his position, leaving him with no chance to regain his place in the squad.

Despite facing the prospect of not receiving a month's salary, Inkoom remained resolute in his decision.

His love for Ghana and his desire to help the nation qualify for the Olympic Games took precedence over personal gains. Inkoom cherished his Ghanaian roots and was willing to pay the price for it.

After his journey in Europe, Samuel Inkoom returned to Ghana to play for Accra Hearts of Oak.

In the previous season, the experienced defender made 21 appearances in the Ghana Premier League, showcasing his dedication to the sport and his commitment to representing his country.

Samuel Inkoom's story serves as an inspiring reminder of the sacrifices and dedication that some players make for the love of their country.

His loyalty to Ghana remains a cherished aspect of his footballing career, and his passion for representing the Black Stars endures as a testament to his unwavering commitment to the nation that holds a special place in his heart.