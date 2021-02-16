1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak SC have appointed their U-15 trainer Samuel Nii Noi to take charge of the senior side in the interim following the exit of Kosta Papic.

It comes just hours after the Serbian tendered in his resignation.

The Phobian were left with no single technical hand after Papic, together with Assistant and Goalkeepers Coach, resigned, citing separate reasons.

A club statement said: "In the interim the Club's Uneed 15 coach Samuel Noi will lead the team at training until a new coach is appointed".

