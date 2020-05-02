47 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Samuel Obeng is set to be elevated to the Real Oviedo first team when the coronavirus pandemic is over and active football returns.

He has been with the Real Oviedo team B for the past year and has convinced his managers that he deserves a look in at the first team with his performance.

Obeng was part of the Ghana U-23 team that failed to secure an Olympic ticket in Egypt last year but clearly displayed glimpses of his talent at the competition.

He has been handed an invitation to train with the senior squad by coach Cuco Ziganda when football finally resumes after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other players invited from the team B of the club to train with the first team are, Jorge Mier (right-back), Josín (center), and Alberto Hórreo ( defender).

It still remains unclear when football will resume in Spain amid the pandemic but discussions are still underway to know when its best to restart.