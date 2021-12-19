7 hours ago

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards was held on Friday night at the Accra International Conference Centre to honour deserving sports personalities.

Amateur boxer Samuel Takyi who won Ghana's first medal at the Olympics games at Tokyo 2020 in well over in 29 years at Tokyo 2020, scooped the most prestigious award on the night.

The youngster walked away with the most prestigious prize on the day for athletes as he was named the Personality of the year and the best Amateur Boxer.

Ajax and Black Stars midfielder Kudus Mohammed was also named as the best foreign-based player whiles Hearts of Oak's Daniel Afriyie Barnieh also won the best local footballer of the year.

Hasaacas Ladies were rewarded for their exploits after winning five titles out of six in the calendar year as they were named team of the year with their defender Janet Egyir also scooping the best female footballer award.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was named discovery of the year after winning the Africa U-20 title with the Black Satellites and is now a fixture in the Black Stars.

The special guest of honour was the Vice President, H.E, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, whiles other dignitaries like the Youth and Sports Minister, Hon Mustapha Ussif, the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Chief of Asogli Traditional Area and Hearts of Oak bankroller, Togbe Afede XIV were all present.

Below is the full list of winners of the 2021 SWAG Awards :

Samuel Takyi - Sports Personality of the Year

Samuel Takyi – Amateur Boxer of the Year

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh – Home-based Footballer of the year

Janet Egyir – Female Footballer of the Year.

Hasaacas Ladies - Team of the year

Fatawu Issahaku – Discovery of the Year

Alfred Lamptey – Professional Boxer of the year

Kelvin Alphous (Male) &Prospera Nantuo (Female) – Badminton Players of the Year

Philip Selikem Yao Amoako – Chess Player of the Year

Emmanuel Commey – Table Tennis player of the year

Naa Shika McCorley – Tennis player of the year (female)

Samuel Agbesi Antwi – Tennis player of the year (male)

United Takyi – Swimming Athlete of the Year

Mr. George Okoe Lamptey – Administrator of the year award.

Ofori Asare – National Team Coach of the Year

Yussif Basigi – Club Coach of the Year

Benjamin Azamati – Athlete of the year (Male)

Deborah Acquah – Athlete Of The Year (Female)

Saddick Adam - Sports Journalist of the Year