2 hours ago

Ghana's Samuel Tetteh has said his good byes to LASK Linz by penning an emotional goodbye message with the expiry of his loan spell with the Austrian Bundesliga side.

Tetteh who was on loan from Red Bull Salburg has made a return to his parent club with his loan deal expired.

The Ghanaian was in sublime form for his on loan club despite playing from the bench for most of the games with his best ever return in goals and assist for a season with seven goals and five assists.

On his return, Tetteh who is tied with RB Salzburg for two more years will be hoping to make a break through in his sides first eleven after a productive loan spell.

The 24 year old joined RB Salzburg's junior ranks, FC Liefring in 2016 before moving to the senior side a year later after which he embarked on the loan spell at LASK Linz.

There has been interest from elsewhere in Europe for the talented forward but it remains to be seen whether his parent club RB Salzburg will cash in on him or give him the platform to shine.

