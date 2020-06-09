2 hours ago

Ghanaian international, Samuel Tetteh has expressed excitement after registering his name on the Score-sheet for LASK Linz in their 3-3 stalemate away at Wolfsberger AC on Sunday in the Austria Bundesliga.

With defeat staring in at them, the former West Africa Academy attacker came off the bench to snatch a late equalizer for his side in the 89th minute.

Dominik Frieser had struck in the opener in the 36th minute to power the visitors in front before Gernot Trauner made it 2-0 in the 56th minute.

However, the hosts, upped their game and applied more pressure on the LASK, pulling a goal back just two minutes after the visitor’s second goal through Cheikhou Dieng before Michael Liendl restored parity in the 73rd minute.

Michael Novak, with a fine strike, gave his side a 3-2 lead as they were cruising to victory but Samuel Tetteh’s sumptuous strike in the 90th minute denied them all important three points as the game ended 3 apiece after regulation time at the Lavanttal-Arena.

After the game, the Ghanaian striker took to Twitter to express his delight at helping his side to snatch a point in the game.

‘‘Tough game today, we continue feels good to be back on the scoresheet #ST20#GodIsTheReason’’, Tetteh tweeted after the game.