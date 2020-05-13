24 minutes ago

Football is gradually easing back to business in Europe with the German Bundesliga set to begin over the weekend.

Training has began in Spain while the Italian Serie A have proposed a restart date of 13th June 2020.

The Austrian Bundesliga is no different as teams have started training with Ghana Samuel Tetteh and his LASK Linz teammates have began training after the coronavirus induced break.

For a start the forward has been training on his own as teams have to strictly abide by social distancing protocols.

The Austrian Bundesliga is scheduled to return on June 2, 2020 with the believe that the league will be completed by July.

LASK Linz are still playing in the UEFA Europa league with a game against Manchester United second leg yet to be honoured after losing the first leg 5 nil at home.

Samuel Tetteh has made 19 appearances for Lask Linz in the Austrian Bundesliga scoring five goals and making five assists.