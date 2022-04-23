1 hour ago

Ghanaian forward Samuel Tetteh has been dealt a crushing blow as his season has ended untimely with a serious injury.

The Adanaspor forward has announced that his 2021/2022 season has ended abruptly after sustaining an injury on Thursday night.

Playing for his second-tier Turkish League side Adanaspor in their 1-0 home win over Samsunspor at the Yeni Adama Stadium, the 28 year old Ghanaian sustained a knee ligament injury.

After just eight minutes into the game the former West Africa Football Academy(WAFA) player was taken off and replaced by teammate Ahmethan Kose.

The player shared the heart breaking story on his official Twitter handle:

"Unfortunately My Season Has Come to An End Due to The Injury I had in Our Last Game, It’s Sad But Everything Happens for A Reason, Would like Wish The Team All the Best In Their Remaining Games HOPE TO COME BACK STRONGER SOON See Y’all"

Tetteh managed to score five (5) goals with an assist in his 29 outings for Adanaspor this season

He joined the Turkish second-tier outfit on a two-year deal from Austrian Bundesliga outfit Red Bull Salzburg

