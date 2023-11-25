1 hour ago

Ghanaian forward Samuel Tetteh exhibited a stellar performance, propelling Gabala FK to a resounding triumph against Turan in the Azerbaijani top-flight league.

Tetteh, who joined Gabala in September, played a pivotal role in the team's 4-0 victory at the Seher Stadionu, putting an end to a five-game winless streak.

Bilel Aouacheria initiated the scoring just before halftime with a splendid finish, securing a hat-trick and further extending the lead shortly after the break.

In the 53rd minute, Tetteh added to the scoreline, contributing a goal, while Aouacheria completed the dominating performance with a strike five minutes before the final whistle.

After the game, Tetteh took to social media, expressing his satisfaction, saying, "A goal & Assist Today, great fight from the team. We keep going."

The 27-year-old forward has already made a significant impact since joining Gabala, accumulating eight appearances in the league for the club.