Japan has marked a historic political milestone as Sanae Takaichi, a 64-year-old conservative lawmaker and long-time ally of the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, becomes the country’s first female prime minister.

Her election ushers in a new chapter in Japanese politics, challenging a deeply male-dominated system that has defined the country’s postwar leadership.

Takaichi, who leads the governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), was elected on Tuesday by members of the Japanese parliament following a two-round vote.

In the lower house, she secured 237 votes against 149 for her main opponent, Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party.

Her victory was confirmed after the upper house voted 125–46 in her favour, cementing her position as Japan’s 64th Prime Minister.

Her rise to power represents both a personal triumph and a broader statement about Japan’s evolving democracy.

For decades, female representation in Japanese politics has been minimal—women account for less than 10% of lawmakers in the national assembly.

The country has never before had a woman at the helm of government despite its status as the world’s third-largest economy.

A Disciple of Abe and a Symbol of the Right-Wing Movement

Takaichi’s ascension is deeply rooted in the conservative legacy of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in 2022. Often described as his ideological heir, she shares his vision of a stronger Japan — one that seeks to revise the country’s pacifist postwar constitution, bolster its military capabilities, and pursue a more assertive role in global affairs.

Throughout her political career, Takaichi has held key ministerial roles, including Economic Security, Internal Affairs, and Gender Equality. Her stance on issues such as immigration, defense, and women’s rights often reflects her hardline conservative views. She is also known for her unapologetic nationalism and strong advocacy for traditional Japanese values.

In a fiery victory speech after winning the LDP leadership earlier this month, Takaichi signaled her no-nonsense approach to governance. “I myself will throw out the term ‘work-life balance,’” she declared. “I will work and work and work and work and work.”

A Fragile Coalition and Political Uncertainty

Despite her historic win, Takaichi inherits a divided parliament and an uneasy coalition. The LDP, which has governed Japan almost continuously since World War II, suffered significant electoral setbacks in recent years due to corruption scandals and voter frustration over the rising cost of living.

Her path to power was complicated by the sudden withdrawal of the centrist Komeito Party, a longtime LDP ally, from the governing coalition. To secure enough parliamentary votes, Takaichi struck a last-minute deal with the right-leaning Japan Innovation Party (Ishin) — a move that pulled her administration further to the political right.

Facing Economic And Diplomatic Tests

Japan’s stagnant economy remains Takaichi’s most immediate concern. With inflation creeping up and household incomes stagnant, public confidence in government management is low.

Economists argue that without structural reforms and renewed consumer confidence, Japan’s economic challenges will continue to mount.

Takaichi’s premiership will also be tested on the international stage. Her first week in office coincides with a visit from U.S. President Donald Trump, who is embarking on his first Asia tour since returning to the White House.

Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea, where he will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

“She doesn’t have a whole lot of time to get ready for a slew of diplomatic activity,” Kingston noted. “But I think job one is the Japanese economy — she’ll be judged on that very quickly.”

A Historic Moment Amid Challenges Ahead

While Takaichi’s election is being celebrated globally as a breakthrough for women in leadership, her political journey ahead is uncertain. Japan’s rigid political system, entrenched bureaucracies, and volatile electorate could quickly turn against her if she fails to deliver results.

Still, her rise remains a defining moment in Japanese history — one that signals change in a society long resistant to female leadership. For many Japanese women, her success represents a long-overdue recognition that the country’s highest office is no longer out of reach.

