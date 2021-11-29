10 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Sandra Owusu Ansah will be hoping to be fourth time lucky as she is the fourth Ghanaian to be nominated by FIFA for the prestigious Puskas awards but none has been able to win the ultimate.

The Black Queens striker has been nominated for her strike whiles playing for Supreme Ladies against Kumasi Sports Academy in March this year.

Owusu Ansah scored a with a half volley from almost 25 yards in a Women's Premier League match against Kumasi Sports Academy in March this year when she was a player for Supreme Ladies.

She is the only Ghanaian in contention for any FIFA award in the numerous categories announced by the world football governing body.

Michael Essien was the first Ghanaian nominated for the Puskas award when his shot for Chelsea against Barcelona in the 2009 Champions League was nominated before goals from Emmanuel Agyemang- Badu and Kevin-Prince Boateng also earned Puskas nominations.

Owusu Ansah will be competing with the like of Patrick Schick, Riyad Mahrez, other women being Mexico's Daniela Sánchez and Manchester City Women's Caroline Weir among others.

Schick already won the European Championship goal of the tournament award for his chipped shot from near the halfway line against Scotland.

There was no place for Yaw Yeboah's solo goal scored for Wisla Krakow against Gornik Lechzna in Poland this year.

None of the candidate goals were scored in a game in Asia.

Voting is by two FIFA-appointed panels of former players and fans worldwide.

The winner is announced Jan. 17 at an online ceremony in Zurich for the FIFA Best awards.

