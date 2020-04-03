2 hours ago

Beginning from Friday, April 3, 2020, the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources is engaging in a nationwide sanitation exercise to cleanse the country of filth.

The sanitation exercise which will be conducted till Sunday, April 5, 2020 is intended to make environments across the nation hygienic for all Ghanaians.

Sanitation Minister, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, delivering a speech at a press briefing in Accra called on all Ghanaians to cooperate with the Ministry and engage in a personal hygiene.

She asked the citizenry to join the Ministry by cleaning their households and dumping the refuse in garbage bins for the appropriate waste management companies to take them away.

She added that, as part of the sanitation programme during the partial lockdown, gutters will be distilled with the streets swept and disinfected to ensure a clean Ghana.

Madam Cecilia Dapaah was hopeful Ghanaians will seize the opportunity given under the partial lockdown to cooperate and "pray for the success of all of this because once we do the personal hygiene, we should also clean our environment to make sure we have a complete set of hygiene to make us more healthy. I’ll also humbly entreat all of us in our homes that we can exercise by cleaning our homes and our immediate environs. When you finish, gather all the garbage, put them in a bin or in bins in front of your houses and the contractors and the Assemblies will come and pick them up’’.

Source: peacefmonline