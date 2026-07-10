Sannie Daara doubts Queiroz will remain Ghana coach after 2026 World Cup

Former Ghana Football Association communications director Ibrahim Sannie Daara believes Carlos Queiroz is unlikely to remain head coach of the Black Stars after the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Queiroz was appointed shortly before the tournament, replacing Otto Addo after a disappointing run of results, and led Ghana to the round of 32 before their campaign ended.

Questions over his future grew after the Portuguese coach issued a message thanking the Ghana Football Association, players and supporters following the World Cup.

“To my president and board, thank you so much for the opportunity to serve the Ghana national football team,” Queiroz said in a statement.

“It was an honour and privilege to serve the country and the Black Stars.

“To my players and staff, my deepest gratitude for your courage, commitment and unwavering dedication to the team.

“To the fans, we cannot claim complete sporting satisfaction, but we can proudly say that we honoured the colours of Ghana and restored respect and credibility to the Black Stars on football’s greatest stage.”

The message prompted speculation that the 73-year-old was preparing to leave the role, although there has been no official confirmation from the GFA that he has resigned or been dismissed.

Speaking to Citi Sports, Sannie Daara said he believed the wording of Queiroz’s statement amounted to a farewell.

“I think he’s gone. His statement is clear. He’s saying goodbye,” he said.

Sannie Daara also questioned whether Ghana could afford to retain the former Portugal and Iran coach, citing the reported cost of his salary and technical staff.

“He was brought in for the World Cup. Will we be able to pay him? His salary is $150,000 and over. Will we be able to afford him? And he’s bringing a large backroom staff. Will we be able to pay him? I don’t think so,” he added.

Queiroz’s appointment was seen as an attempt to bring experience and stability to the Black Stars after a difficult period under Otto Addo.

While Ghana’s World Cup run ended in the knockout stage, the team’s performance has reignited debate over the long-term direction of the national side and whether the GFA can sustain the cost of a high-profile foreign coach.

For now, Queiroz’s future remains unclear, with the GFA yet to make a formal announcement.