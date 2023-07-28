1 hour ago

Sarfo Gyamfi, a legendary player of Asante Kotoko, has offered valuable advice to the club's supporters, urging them to temper their expectations for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

While he remains optimistic about the squad's potential, Gyamfi believes it is wise for the fans to adopt more moderate hopes as the team enters a new stage.

In an interview on Kessben TV, Gyamfi emphasized that Asante Kotoko is currently undergoing significant changes, with the active involvement of Otumfuo, the Asantehene, who is diligently implementing measures to enhance the team's fortunes.

“This year we should not expect so high from the team. The supporters should understand that. Otumfuo is now involved and putting the right measures in place.

We should not expect so much from the team. This team finished 4th in the league and it should tell you that if we get some additions to it, we will get far,” he said on Kessben TV

Therefore, he suggests that this year's expectations should be more realistic, considering the transitional phase the club is experiencing.

Gyamfi expressed confidence that the team's progress will become more evident as they incorporate new players and continue to develop under the guidance of the newly appointed head coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum.

To further strengthen the club's structure and operations, the Asantehene has formed an Interim Management Committee (IMC) comprising of Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, James Kwesi Appiah, and Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua.

Gyamfi urged supporters not to place excessively high demands on the team this season, as he believes the current team's 4th place finish in the league demonstrates potential for further improvement with the right additions. With the Asantehene's involvement and strategic measures, Gyamfi believes Asante Kotoko can achieve great strides in the future.