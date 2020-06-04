1 hour ago

Former Black Stars and Asante Kotoko midfielder, Sarfo Gyamfi aka 'Black President' has debunked claims by the maestro Abedi Pele that captaincy issues during the African Cup of Nations tournament in Senegal 1992 did not affect the team during the finals against Ivory Coast.

Reports was rife that Abedi Pele and Anthony Yeboah did not see eye to eye due to issues with captaincy at the tournament.

The former Leeds United striker, Tony Yeboah revealed recently in an interview that he was angry and shocked when he was snubbed for Anthony Baffoe in the finals and that decision caused disaffection and disunity within the squad.

According to the former striker that decision not to hand him the assistant, the captain's armband cost Ghana the trophy.

Tony Yeboah who was the assistant captain was snubbed for the relative newbie Anthony Baffoe prior to the finals against Ivory Coast which Ghana lost 10-11 on penalties.

But the maestro in an interview last Sunday on GTV Sports Plus suggested that Ghana lost that finals due to hard luck.

Sarfo Gyamfi who was part of the Black Stars squad in Senegal 1992 says disunity caused Ghana the trophy siding with the 'leader' of the Kumasi caucus at the time Tony Yeboah

"We had a good team but there were so many problems in camp. It's true that the captaincy issue affected us. If anybody told you that there was no problem in our camp at the 1992 tournament then that person is a liar," Gyamfi told Don Summer.

"The only person among the management team that won my admiration was [Welbeck] Abrah Appiah. When he came to the camp and we narrated the situation to him."

"When we started the tournament, they promised to pay us $10,000 but they promise to increase it as the tournament goes on but we turned it down. Later we had a meeting with them [management] and I think Abedi [Ayew] later came to tell us that they'll increase it. They said the money will be increased to $2,ooo when we qualify and move to Dakar because we were the teams in our group were stationed outside the city."

"I want him [Abedi Pele] to clarify that the $8,000 he mentioned was for the whole tournament. It's an accumulation of the bonuses we received at the tournament. There was no Ghana match that fetched us even $3,000 since I was in the team." he added.