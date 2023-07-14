4 hours ago

Michael Owusu Addo popularly known as Sarkodie, has made history by becoming the first Ghanaian artiste to amass one million subscribers on YouTube.

Since joining the platform on December 2, 2012, Sarkodie has consistently engaged his audience through 266 video uploads, accumulating a total of 300,443,844 views as of July 14, 2023.

Among Sarkodie's collection of videos, his most-watched on YouTube is the remix of 'Adonai,' featuring the late Castro, which has garnered 93 million views with a notable hit, 'Pain Killer' featuring Runtown, which has earned him 24 million views.

The closest competitor on the platform is Shatta Wale, having 964,000 subscribers and 272,229,350 total views since joining the platform on November 19, 2012. Shatta Wale's most viewed video, 'Taking Over' featuring Joint 77, Addi Self & Captan, has grossed 19 million views.

Stonebwoy, currently holds 653,000 subscribers on YouTube, with a total of 283 videos to his credit.

Source: Ghanaweb