1 hour ago

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has appealed to the President Akufo-Addo to open Ghana’s borders so Ghanaians stuck outside because of the closure can return home and join the families.

Sarkodie, born Michael Owusu Addo, made the appeal on social media, hours after the President announced that he has lifted the partial lockdown imposed on some parts of Accra, and Kumasi to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

He tweeted, "Mr president @NAkufoAddo you’ve done so well with how you handling this pandemic, we appreciate your effort But please can we open the borders for at least a day or two in between time for citizens stuck outside to get back pls."