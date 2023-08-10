20 minutes ago

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has claimed that his colleague, Sarkodie, can never be on the same level as him.

He said this on Showbiz Today on Empire 102.7fm on Wednesday, August 8, after being questioned about his diss song to entertainment pundit Ola Michael.

Ola had earlier on the United Showbiz argued that someone like Shatta Wale does not deserve a diplomatic passport despite calls by the former French ambassador for top-notch Ghanaian artistes to be given one.

Shatta, in a heavily vulgar diss song, has replied to Ola Michael's comments.

He labeled him a “fool”, attacked his wife, and asked him to mind his business.

Shatta afterward in a radio interview, questioned why Ola would compare him to artistes like Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.

He cited that the two artistes, especially Sarkodie was nowhere when he started music.

“The moment you compare me to Sarkodie then you make him feel big. When I talk to him, he wants to rub shoulders with me. Where I have been, he hasn’t been there before. You people make it seem like Sarkodie is bigger than me. He can never be bigger than me in his life.

"Some parents have first born and second born. The second born can never be bigger than the firstborn. It can never happen. I am not saying Sarkodie isn’t successful but the mindset I have, he doesn’t have it. He is doing his own stuff,” Shatta Wale said.