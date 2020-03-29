1 hour ago

Marking the birthday of his daughter, Adalyn Owusu Addo, Sarkodie shared some highlights from his sweet daddy and daughter moments with his child at home and abroad, and the beautiful bond between the two is marking ovaries cry.

Sarkodie and his wife, Tracy Sarkcess welcomed Titi as popularly called, on 28th March 2016 after years of dating before they finally tied the knot in 2018 at a private ceremony. The four-year-old baby girl is currently the only child to the couple amidst rumours that they are expecting their second child soon.

Sharing the 1 minute and 50 seconds video of his daughter, Sarkodie captioned the post “my heartbeat” and it has so far gathered over 300 comments and 10,000 plus views after 21 minutes. Watch it below.

Send yo