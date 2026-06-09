Sarkodie explains viral ‘gari soakings’ post

A three-panel image: left shows a thoughtful man in a suit at a desk, center features a plate with salt, sugar, peanuts and spices, and right shows a clergyman in ceremonial robes speaking at a podium outdoors.
By Nana Prekoh Eric June 9, 2026

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has finally addressed one of the most debated social media posts of 2025, insisting that his viral “Back to gari soakings like never before” comment had absolutely nothing to do with politics or President John Dramani Mahama, contrary to widespread public speculation at the time.

The post, shared shortly after the 2024 general elections and the return of President Mahama to power, quickly ignited heated conversations across social media platforms, with many Ghanaians interpreting it as a subtle criticism of the country’s economic conditions under the new administration.

Without providing any context when he made the post, Sarkodie found himself at the center of political debate as supporters and critics alike attempted to decode what many believed was a politically charged statement.

The comment generated widespread backlash, with some social media users accusing the rapper of expressing dissatisfaction with the outcome of the elections, while others called for a boycott of his music and public appearances.

For more than a year, the musician remained silent on the matter, refusing to offer any explanation despite the intense public scrutiny surrounding the post.

However, during a recent interview with UK-based broadcaster and media personality Adesope Olajide, Sarkodie finally set the record straight, explaining that the post had been completely misunderstood.

The rapper revealed that on the day he shared the now-famous message, he was simply preparing to enjoy gari soakings, one of the most popular and affordable meals, and had no political intentions whatsoever.

According to him, social media users and political commentators created their own narrative around an innocent post without knowing the actual circumstances behind it.

“There was a time I sent one of my boys to buy gari, sugar and milk for me, and when I posted about it, people assumed I was talking about the President,” Sarkodie explained.

“I never came out to explain it because I didn’t think it was necessary, but if people knew the real story, they wouldn’t have reacted that way. I was literally in the kitchen.”

The rapper made the revelation while discussing how social media users often assign meanings to posts that may have no hidden agenda.

He cited a recent social media post by fellow musician Stonebwoy, which some fans interpreted as a subtle jab at both Sarkodie and Shatta Wale following reports of a renewed friendship between the two artists.

Using his own experience as an example, Sarkodie argued that audiences frequently connect social media posts to current events and controversies without understanding the true intentions of the person who made them.

“Stonebwoy made a post, and perhaps people are connecting it to the timing of certain events. I’ve experienced that myself several times,” he said.

The rapper further stressed that he deliberately chose not to respond when the controversy first erupted because he did not see the need to justify a personal social media post that had been taken out of context.

According to him, the incident demonstrated how quickly narratives can be formed online and how difficult it can be to change public perception once assumptions take hold.

“I don’t want to play that game where someone says something and everybody immediately assumes they know exactly what the person meant,” Sarkodie added.

The clarification brings closure to a controversy that lingered for more than a year and became one of the most discussed social media moments involving the rapper.

At the time the post surfaced, many political observers linked it to economic concerns and interpreted the reference to gari soakings as a suggestion of financial hardship following the change in government.

However, Sarkodie’s latest comments suggest that what became a national political debate may have simply been a musician sharing his excitement about preparing a favourite meal at home.

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Nana Prekoh Eric
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