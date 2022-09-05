4 hours ago

Sarkodie has finally announced the release of his eighth studio album titled “Jamz.”

This comes exactly one year after Sarkodie released the album, “No Pressure,” which had popular songs such as Coachella, featuring Tema-based rapper, Kwesi Arthur, and Non-Living Thing, featuring Nigerian afropop artist, Oxlade.

With Jamz, the 2010 Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artist of the Year, speaks to a bigger ‘global’ audience about his music and life journey from the modest beginning in Ghana to international stardom.

The entire project, currently available on major streaming platforms, has 15 tracks, featuring Oxlade, Kwesi Arthur, Giggz, Stormzy.

Sourcecitifmonline