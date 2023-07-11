48 minutes ago

On July 11, 2023, media personality Kwame Sefa Kayi sent heartfelt birthday wishes to Ghanaian rap sensation Sarkodie.

During a shoutout on Peace FM, Kwame Sefa Kayi not only celebrated Sarkodie's talent but also offered advice for the rapper to adopt a more positive approach to his music.

He urged Sarkodie to refrain from releasing rap songs that involve dissing others and emphasized the importance of promoting unity and respect within the industry.

In response to Kwame Sefa Kayi's message, Sarkodie took to Twitter to express his appreciation and respect for the renowned media figure.

Sarkodie referred to Kwame Sefa Kayi as the Chairman General, as the radio personality is affectionately called, acknowledging his influential position in the industry.

He also indicated that he had a song in the works that mentioned Kwame Sefa Kayi's name, but after receiving the advice, he decided to withhold its release.

Sarkodie's tweet, translated to English, read, "The number one Chairman general. When you talk, it's final. There was one coming and it had your name in it, but since you have spoken. Bless you, my boss. I appreciate you."