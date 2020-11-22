6 hours ago

Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy known in real life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, has made a shocking revelation that rapper, Sarkodie, reported him to the police after he had a burst up with his manager, Angel Town.



Earlier in August, Stonebwoy was rumoured to have hit Angel Town at the rehearsal grounds for the Black Love Concert. The Dancehall musician later denied reports of carrying a weapon during the fracas and eventually apologized for his actions.

Sarkodie later revealed his disappointment in Stonebwoy’s actions after excluding him from the concert.

However, speaking on the issue for the first time in the media, Stonebwoy accused Sarkodie of being a hypocrite.

Stonebwoy did not understand why a person who he once admired would report him to the police after making peace with him.

“I have a clean heart towards my brother Sarkodie, I had love for this brother sometime. It was love that made me come there; everyone saw that it was he who unfollowed me first and tried to delete the artwork that showed that I was going to come to the show,” Stonebwoy said on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z.

He added, “It was really what happened but you don’t want to drive your friend to the police station and tell them to strike and lock your man-dem. I wouldn’t do that to you. I have a family like you do. They know Sark but won’t say it. I might lose a few things saying the truth but 2020 has thought us to be truthful.”

According to the B.E.T award winner, Ghanaians love controversies and he’s ready to feed them that because after all Sarkodie threatened to show him a lesson.

“Now you say you want to show me, what wrong I have done you? Take time brother, we are all brands. My wife will be like Stonebwoy there you go again, but this is Ghana, this what they like to talk about.

Although Stonebwoy revealed he’s currently at peace with the rapper he indicated that their relationship had become frosty after the incident.

