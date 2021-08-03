2 hours ago

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has signed a publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing UK.

The deal comes days after Sarkodie released his sixth studio album titled No Pressure which has received positive reviews so far.

In an announcement on his social media platforms, the rapper revealed the signing saying he was officially part of the Sony Music Publishing UK family.

Sony Music Publishing also revealed the news on Twitter saying they were beyond excited to welcome Sarkodie adding that there were great things to come.

The No Pressure album has 15 tracks including Rollies and Cigars, No Fugazy, Coachella, Vibration, Anything, Fireworks and I'll Be There.

The album features a plethora of artistes such as Wale, Vic Mensa, Giggs, Oxlade, Medikal, Cassper Nyovest, Kwesi Arthur and MoG Music.

Sarkodie is a multiple award winner at the Ghana Music Awards and is also a two-time BET award winner.

Source: peacefmonline.com