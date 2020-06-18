1 hour ago

After months of being stranded in the United States of America, the closure of Ghana’s airport and borders, rapper Sarkodie has returned home.

He returned to Ghana last night with his family – Tracy, and Titi. Some photos of the rapper and his family surfaced online after their arrival.

Tracy also confirmed their arrival in a tweet: “Welcome to Ghana. @sarkodie and myself with Titi have arrived in Ghana. Thank God for traveling mercies”

Their arrival has fuelled speculations that the rapper and his wife have welcomed a new child.

In January, there were rumours that Sarkodie’s wife had given birth to their second child.

Reacting to the reports in a tweet, the ‘Adonai’ hit maker responded “Not true big man,” with Tracy Sarkcess also adding “SMH… a slow news day I guess.”

But photos of wife holding a baby has prompted questions with some people concluding that it could be a confirmation that they have indeed welcomed a new child.

Sarkodie in April pleaded with President Akufo-Addo to temporarily open the country’s borders for him to return home.

The rapper beseeched the president to relax the close of Ghana’s borders to enable Ghanaians who are currently stuck outside the country to return home.

Following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent confirmation of cases in Ghana, President Akufo-Addo ordered the closure of the country’s borders.

The directive was to help curb the importation of the virus into the country. The order, however, exempted cargo-carrying essential items or goods.