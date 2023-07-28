1 hour ago

Legendary highlife musician, Nana Kwabena Amo Mensah, fondly known as Pat Thomas, has recently revealed the intriguing backstory behind his collaboration with Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.

The timeless highlife piece titled ‘Bra,’ which was part of Sarkodie’s 2015 Mary Album, was the result of a suggestion made by none other than Sarkodie’s mother.

Pat Thomas during his appearance on Asaase FM shared the heartwarming anecdote, stating, “Sark invited me with his mom to dinner, and at that dinner, the decision to do something together came up.”

“His mother recommended it and I second-motioned to that and we did,” he shared

As a veteran in the music industry, Pat Thomas has had the opportunity to collaborate with various artists over the years. However, the collaboration with Sarkodie holds a special place in his heart.

“As a matter of fact, I like all of them, but I will choose me and Sark,” he remarked.

Interestingly, the connection between Pat Thomas and Sarkodie goes beyond their musical collaboration.

Pat Thomas revealed that he has known Sarkodie’s mother for quite some time, recalling how she used to attend his performances, particularly at the renowned Tip-Toe Night Club.

“Well myself and Sarkodie go way back. I know his mother. His mother used to come wherever I played, especially at Tip-Toe Night Club,” he pointed out

Little did he know then that she would play a significant role in shaping their musical journey together.

In celebration of his many years of dedication and hard work in the Ghanaian music industry, Pat Thomas is set to host a spectacular highlife night on Friday, 4th August 2023, at the prestigious Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The Pat Thomas Highlife Night promises to be an unforgettable event, featuring classic performances by some of Ghana’s best highlife artistes, including Kuami Eugene, KK Fosu, Kwabena Kwabena, and many others.