2 hours ago

The Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu Ekuful has encouraged girls in the Savannah Region to add value to their lives.

The minister is in the Savannah Region to monitor the training of girls under the ‘Girls in ICT programme’.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful told the girls to take the training seriously and use it to their benefit and that of society.

‘The Girls in ICT programme’, was introduced in 2012 by the International Telecommunications Union to empower and encourage girls and young women to acquire digital skills and consider studies and careers in the growing field of information and communication technologies.

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, interacting with the girls said women who add value to their lives are able to better contribute to their lives and society.

“Obey your teachers and your parents and stay focused. For girls, there are many destructions but the boys, they will always be there. So add value to yourselves so that when they are coming, they will come properly, they know that this is a lady, so you can’t just come and treat her anyhow. So they will come properly and come and marry you well because they will see that you also have something to contribute to the home,” she advised.

The minister also told the media after visiting various training centres she was impressed by what she saw.

“We did the 3 Bono regions last year [2022], we have already done Oti and North East, so it’s left with the Savannah and the Northern regions. And we are here in the Savannah region this week. And I am very impressed with the quality of instructions they have received in the last 4 days. Some said they have never seen or touched a computer before, now they are creating their own games, they are creating their own word documents and many more and that is the reason we are doing this,” she noted.

The Ministry of Communications and its partners this year and every year work together to inspire and encourage girls to pursue a future in ICT.

They empower the girls by ensuring they have the necessary skills, confidence and support to achieve their goals.

In 2023, International Girls in ICT Day was celebrated on 27 April.

The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation this year is training 5000 girls from five regions in Information Communication and Technology (ICT).

The regions are Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, Savannah and Northern Region.

The training is aimed at giving the girls the opportunity to explore the world of technology, through the creation of websites, computer games, interactive arts, mobile apps and animation stories, using various programming languages.

Source: citifmonline