5 hours ago

Police in the Savannah Region are on a manhunt for four armed robbers said to have killed two persons during a robbery attack on a Mobile Money vendor.

The robbery incident occurred on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

According to the police, the suspects made away with an unspecified amount of money and some mobile phones.

An attempt by some youth in the area to pursue the robbers resulted in two persons being shot dead by the robbers.

“The preliminary inquiry into the attack established that the four suspected armed robbers came on two unregistered Aloba motorbikes to Boresah Ventures and robbed the shop attendant of an unspecified amount of money together with some mobile phones and bolted. While the Police were responding to the robbery scene, the youth who witnessed the dastardly act pursued the armed robbers to get them arrested but were shot at in the process, leading to the death of two,” a police statement said.

The police said they have immediately deployed more men to patrol the area and work to track down the suspects and have them prosecuted for their crimes.

“The Anti-Robbery taskforce has been deployed to the Sawla community and its adjoining enclaves following the attack to track down and arrest the suspects.”

While urging the affected community to remain calm, the police urged the public to volunteer any relevant information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects.

“The Command is assuring the public, especially the families of the deceased and other victims, to remain calm as the Police do everything possible to arrest the perpetrators. The Regional Command is further appealing to the public to volunteer credible information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects who committed this dastardly act,” the police added.

Source: citifmonline