1 hour ago

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, has charged the newly inaugurated 14-member Savannah Regional Lands Commission, to, as a matter of urgency, work to protect and manage public lands in the region.

This, he said, was necessary because the government will require land for critical infrastructure works and for the efficient and proper functioning of the new region.

He, therefore, called on them to efficiently manage these lands in the best interest of the community.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony in Damango in the Savannah Region, the Minister further urged the Regional Lands Commission to bring their expertise and experiences on board to enhance land administration in the newly created region, which is also the largest region in Ghana in terms of land size.

Mr. Jinapor also called on the Regional Lands Commission to lead education on the New Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036) in the region to ensure that lands are registered as mandated by law.

The Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril, called for closer support from all stakeholders to enhance land administration in the region.

The Chairman of the newly constituted Savannah Regional Lands Commission, Dr. Alhaji Adams Achanso, on behalf of his colleagues, expressed their gratitude to the sector minister and the government for the confidence reposed in them and pledged their determination to provide the needed leadership and support for effective and efficient land management in the region.

Source: Ministry for Lands and Natural Resources