2 hours ago

The Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril is calling for calm as the Judicial Committee of the Regional House of Chiefs prepares to deliver a verdict on a protracted Chieftaincy dispute.

There has been a dispute over the Damongo skin by two factions dating back before the creation of the Savannah Region in 2019.

The Savannah Regional House of Chiefs took over the case and has fixed Thursday, February 16 to deliver the verdict throwing the Savannah Regional capital in a state of fear.

This comes days after the seven days funeral rites of the overlord of the Gonja Traditional Area, Tuntunba Boressah I who passed on 6th February.

Source: citifmonline