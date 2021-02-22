3 hours ago

The Savelugu Hospital in the Northern Region has been closed down for two weeks, beginning Monday, February 22, following a surge in COVID-19 cases amongst staff of the facility and residents in the municipality.

About 60 health workers at the hospital are said to have tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the facility said, “the Hospital shall render only emergency services."

“This decision is necessary to reduce staff-client interaction and pave the way for disinfection of the entire Hospital to break the chain of transmission," it added.

About 60 health workers at the hospital are said to have tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement entreated the public to remain calm and cooperate with the Staff and Management as they strived to provide them with quality health care services and ensure safety.

Source: graphic.com.gh