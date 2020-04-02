31 minutes ago

BRASILIA, BRAZIL - JUNE 26: Goalkeeper Fatawu Dauda of Ghana makes a save at a header at goal by Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group G match between Portugal and Ghana at Estadio Nacional on June 26, 2014 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Former Black Stars goalie Fatau Dauda has credited a Brazilian coach Alexandre Revoredo for his exploits at the 2014 World Cup.

The former Ashgold shot stopper was Ghana's no 1 goalkeeper at the ill fated World Cup in Brazil in 2014.

Ghana exited the competition at the group stages of the World Cup after drawing 2-2 with Germany and losing to Portugal and USA to finish bottom of the group.

But against Portugal it was as if Ghana's goalie Fatau Dauda was inspired to prevent anyone but Cristiano Ronaldo from scoring a goal as in the 12th minute he prevented him from scoring from a trademark free-kick.

But for Fatau Ghana could have conceded more than the two goals we conceded on that fateful day as at the closing stages of the game he clawed a certain goal bound header from Crsitiano Ronaldo from close range.

''Against Portugal, I made a lot of saves in that match because I was learning from a Brazilian coach [Alexandre Revoredo] who is late now, in South Africa before I went to the World Cup. He taught me a lot that made the difference in the game,'' Dauda told Goal.com

''Football is about passion. Even Buffon when he makes some saves, he gets excited and celebrates. For me, it was not just because I saved Ronaldo’s header.

''Before every one of our games at the World Cup, we trained by watching previous matches of our opponents, and we studied their team. Before the Portugal match, we know Ronaldo is good with set-pieces and headers so our goalkeeper coach prepared us for that, and we did a lot of set-pieces and crossing that week, so during the game when I saved the header I remember that this is what we did in training, and I was happy. That brought about the celebration.

''I also saved his free-kick during the match but the header was more special for me because he was so close to me and had a greater chance of scoring, but I was composed and I did not panic.'' he said.